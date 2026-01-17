Department of Justice investigating Minnesota governor and mayor

The Justice Department is reportedly investigating Minnesota’s governor and the mayor of Minneapolis.

CBS News cites sources saying the probe centers around an alleged conspiracy by Governor Tim Walz and Mayor Jacob Frey to impede federal immigration agents.

A U.S. official says the investigation centers on statements the two leaders have made about the thousands of ICE and Border Patrol agents deployed to Minneapolis.

Their presence has sparked protests, which have grown after the fatal shooting of Renee Good by an ICE officer last week.

A Justice Department spokesperson declined to comment.

