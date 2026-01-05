Dense Fog Advisory issued in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — A foggy Monday morning leads to a sunny and warmer start to the first whole week of the new year.

Most of Central Florida was placed under a Dense Fog Advisory overnight.

The areas seeing the most fog were Lake, Osceola, Brevard, Orange, Seminole and Volusia counties.

The Dense Fog Advisory is expected to last until 9 a.m., but some areas could see lingering fog until 10 a.m.

Our area will experience partly cloudy skies on Monday, with clearer skies expected for the rest of the week.

High temperatures are expected to be in the mid-70s on Monday and low 80s on Tuesday, 10 degrees above average.

The warm and mostly sunny days will stick around until the weekend.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group