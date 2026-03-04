Dense Fog Advisory expanded across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Dense Fog Advisory has been expanded to include several Central Florida counties Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service expanded the advisory southward to include Orange, Seminole, Volusia and Lake counties, in addition to the original advisory for Marion and Flagler counties.

Visibility is expected to fall below one-quarter mile at times during the morning commute.

This foggy start will give way to a warm and breezy day as weather patterns shift across the area.

Coastal areas will see high temperatures ranging from the upper 70s to low 80s.

Inland locations are forecast to be warmer, with afternoon highs reaching the mid-80s.

An east wind returns Wednesday, which may bring fast-moving showers to the region.

The National Weather Service indicates there is a 20% chance for quick, light rain throughout the day.

Warm temperatures are expected to continue Thursday and Friday.

Sea breeze showers and storms will be possible for inland locations during the second half of the week.

