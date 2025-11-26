Local

Deland police investigating active incident in Victoria Hills neighborhood

6:56 PM UPDATE

DELTONA, Fla. — As of 6:40 p.m., police have a suspect in custody. This remains an active and ongoing investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY

Residents are advised to avoid the Victoria Hills neighborhood due to a heavy police presence around Ridgeway Blvd and Curry Rise Court.

The police have requested that people either avoid the area or shelter in place if they are already nearby, as this is an active police incident.

No additional details about the incident are available at this time.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

