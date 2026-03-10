Deland mother gets 60 years for allowing abuse of 5-year-old son

DELAND, Fla. — A mother from the DeLand area was sentenced to 60 years in prison for permitting her boyfriend to repeatedly beat and torture her 5-year-old son. Taylor Schaefer was given this sentence after entering an open plea to multiple charges related to the 2023 case.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation after finding evidence of ongoing abuse within the home. Prosecutors indicated that Schaefer was present during the incidents but neglected to provide medical care or attention to the child, despite the child’s visible injuries.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office investigation uncovered several recordings of the 5-year-old victim being beaten. Authorities identified Shawn Stone, Schaefer’s boyfriend at the time, as the person responsible for the beatings. Although Schaefer was present in the house during the abuse, she did not intervene or seek assistance.

Video evidence showed that the boy was not only beaten but also subjected to different types of torture. He was repeatedly kept with his hands bound behind his back for hours. At times, the boy was tied up and placed inside a dog cage as punishment.

The 5-year-old victim endured severe neglect and was deprived of food. Investigators discovered that he was frequently punished by being denied meals. Although the boy appeared injured and was limping when Schaefer was present, he did not receive any medical treatment or care for his injuries.

