Local

Death warrant signed for man who killed 2 in Seminole County over 30 years ago

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
Death warrant signed for man who killed 2 in Seminole County over 30 years ago A man will soon be put to death for a 1993 double murder in Seminole County. (WFTV)
By James Tutten, WFTV.com

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A man will soon be put to death for a 1993 double murder in Seminole County.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a death warrant Tuesday for Edward James.

Investigators said he killed a woman and her granddaughter after a night of drinking. He was renting a room from the woman.

James pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder.

He was sentenced to death in 1995.

His execution is scheduled for March 20.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.


©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!