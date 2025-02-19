Death warrant signed for man who killed 2 in Seminole County over 30 years ago

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A man will soon be put to death for a 1993 double murder in Seminole County.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a death warrant Tuesday for Edward James.

Investigators said he killed a woman and her granddaughter after a night of drinking. He was renting a room from the woman.

James pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder.

He was sentenced to death in 1995.

His execution is scheduled for March 20.

