Death investigation underway at Circle K in Orange County

By WFTV.com News Staff
Death investigation underway at Circle K in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death at a Circle K gas station located at the corner of West Colonial Drive and Powers Drive.

Investigators on the scene examined a silver car with its door open.

The cause of death remains unknown, and investigators have not released any information regarding the identity of the deceased.

