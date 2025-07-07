Deadly crash shuts down section of I-4 in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — A deadly crash early Monday shut down a section of Interstate 4 in Orlando.

The crash has all westbound lanes of I-4 shut down south of Conroy Road.

Orlando police said the crash involved two vehicles, and one person died at the scene.

The Florida Department of Transportation shows the crash also involved a vehicle fire.

Traffic is being diverted in the area, but the I-4 express lanes are still open.

Channel 9 is working to find how many people may have been hurt and how long the roadway will be closed.

