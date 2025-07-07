Local

Deadly crash shuts down section of I-4 in Orlando

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
Deadly crash shuts down section of I-4 in Orlando A deadly crash early Monday shut down a section of Interstate 4 in Orlando. (WFTV)
By James Tutten, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — A deadly crash early Monday shut down a section of Interstate 4 in Orlando.

The crash has all westbound lanes of I-4 shut down south of Conroy Road.

Orlando police said the crash involved two vehicles, and one person died at the scene.

The Florida Department of Transportation shows the crash also involved a vehicle fire.

Traffic is being diverted in the area, but the I-4 express lanes are still open.

Channel 9 is working to find how many people may have been hurt and how long the roadway will be closed.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!