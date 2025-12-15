Deadly crash shuts down part of SR-429 in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. — A deadly crash shut down part of SR-429 in Orange County early Monday.

Troopers said the crash happened around 6:08 a.m. in the southbound lanes of SR-429, near Stoneybrook Parkway.

The crash has all southbound lanes shut down in the area.

It’s unclear how many vehicles were involved and how many people were hurt.

Traffic cameras show a large spill in the roadway.

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

