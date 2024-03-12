News

Deadly crash on I-4 off-ramp caused by wrong-way driver, troopers say

By James Tutten, WFTV.com

Crews respond to deadly crash on I-4 off ramp in Orange County Crews responded to a deadly crash that shut down an Interstate 4 off-ramp Tuesday morning. (WFTV)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Crews responded to a deadly crash that shut down an Interstate 4 off-ramp Tuesday morning.

The crash caused the westbound I-4 ramp to Sand Lake Road to shut down.

The crash happened around 5:35 a.m., according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

The crash is near a recently redesigned “divergent diamond” intersection.

The new traffic pattern on Sand Lake Road and I-4 started over the weekend.

Troopers said the two-vehicle crash was caused by a wrong way driver.

A man in one car died at the scene and a woman in the other car was taken to a hospital.

Drivers should seek an alternative route.

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

