Dead Body Discovered Near Disney

By Michelle Wargo, WDBO News & Talk
File Image: Orange County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle A dead body was found near Disney World on Tuesday evening (WFTV staff)
A body was reported near Disney World on Tuesday evening, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Data shows the sheriff’s office received the report about a dead body around 6:40 pm along North World Drive, which runs past Disney’s Magic Kingdom, the Contemporary Resort and Wilderness Lodge.

According to guest reports on the social media platform Reddit, police activity was witnessed near the Contemporary Resort.

Officials say the incident was an apparent suicide.

