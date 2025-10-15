Dead Body Discovered Near Disney

A body was reported near Disney World on Tuesday evening, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

Data shows the sheriff’s office received the report about a dead body around 6:40 pm along North World Drive, which runs past Disney’s Magic Kingdom, the Contemporary Resort and Wilderness Lodge.

According to guest reports on the social media platform Reddit, police activity was witnessed near the Contemporary Resort.

Officials say the incident was an apparent suicide.

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group