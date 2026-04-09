Daytona Beach’s Checkers gets a racing-inspired makeover after 35 years

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A familiar fast-food stop in Daytona Beach has a new look after more than three decades in the community.

Checkers has completed a full remodel of its longtime North Nova Road location, adding brighter colors, new murals and several design details inspired by the city’s racing roots.

The restaurant, located in Holly Hill Plaza, has served the area for 35 years and now features a bold red exterior, updated branding and a checkered façade that stands out from the brand’s older black-and-white design.

One of the most noticeable local touches is a finish-line graphic added near the drive-thru windows — a nod to Daytona Beach’s identity as a racing destination.

Murals on both sides of the building also highlight the surrounding community, while upgraded exterior lighting and neon accents give the restaurant a different look after dark.

The remodel is part of a broader design update happening at Checkers locations as the company refreshes its image nationwide.

For customers stopping by next week, the restaurant is also tying the update to tax season with a limited-time promotion: the Big Buford burger will be sold for $3 on April 14 and April 15.

The company says the Daytona Beach location remains one of its longtime anchors in the area as it continues investing in existing restaurants rather than opening a new site.

Checkers, based in Tampa, operates more than 700 restaurants across the country under the Checkers and Rally’s brands.

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