Daytona Beach police officer charged with DUI

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Police Department has placed one of its officers on administrative leave after he was arrested.

The department says officer Edward Lee was arrested on a DUI charge while off duty in Flagler County Wednesday night.

The Daytona Beach Police Department says it will cooperate with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office’s criminal investigation. In the meantime, Lee will be an leave pending the outcome.

Lee has been an officer with the Daytona Beach Police Department since May 2018.

“This type of behavior is not representative of the values of the Daytona Beach Police Department, and the officer will be held accountable in accordance with departmental policy and the law,” the Daytona Beach Police Department said in a statement.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group