Daytona Beach Mayor says bike week attendance and spending is down, businesses disagree

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Mayor of Daytona Beach posted on Facebook that Bike Week attendance and spending was down this year. But many businesses said the opposite.

“I am happy, I am tired, I need a rest. But it was good,” said Johnny Sanchez from John’s Rock N Ride.

Sanchez, like many other Main Street merchants called the 84th running of the event a major success.

Mayor Derrick Henry’s post said:

“As we get data on this year’s Bike Week event, initial reports show a decline in attendance and spending. I fear the economic trend is causing people to recoil from discretionary spending. Our community is hit hard as a tourism destination when economic consternation transpires.”

Eyewitness News asked the mayor for a follow up interview, but he said he wanted to wait until official numbers were released.

We looked into the tourism trends and learned from the Daytona Beach Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, the numbers from Bike Week don’t come out until May. However, a spokesperson said hotel reservations seem to be on par with last year.

The Hard Rock Hotel also told Eyewitness News that rooms sold out during Bike Week.

Owner of Ocean Ave Gallery Louie Louizes said his week could have gone better but he doesn’t think business was bad because fewer people were in town. He blames the pop-up shops for taking customers from the locals, which has been a years long complaint.

“They take the money, and they leave from the community and the city gets the money just for charging them for the permit. It’s not fair to the people who are here all year. We have the buildings,” said Louizes.

