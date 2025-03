DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Fire Department announced the passing of one of their firefighters in an off-duty motor vehicle crash.

Richard Crapps, a Daytona native, has been serving the community since December 5, 2022.

Below, you can see Richard and the announcement from the Daytona Beach Fire Department.









