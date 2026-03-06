CVS Health partners with Google Cloud to launch AI health platform

CVS Health is partnering with Google Cloud to develop Health 100, an AI-powered platform that aims to provide a more connected way for consumers to manage their health information and services.

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

The platform will act as a digital hub where users can access health insights, manage care, and track important information in real time.

Health 100 will leverage AI and data tools to pull together health data from multiple sources and offer personalized guidance to users.

The platform is expected to simplify the U.S. healthcare system and is set to launch in 2026.

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2026 Cox Media Group