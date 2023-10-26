Craft beer fans have 2 new spots to check out near downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you’re a fan of craft beer and are looking for something to do this weekend, you’re in luck.

There are two brand new spots to check out near downtown Orlando.

Twelve Talons Beerworks recently opened in the Milk District, and Gravity Tap Room recently opened in the North Quarter District.

Scroll below to learn more about them:

Twelve Talons Beerworks, Milk District

The long-awaited brewery is now open and pouring cold craft beer at East South Street near North Primrose Drive.

The brewery said it has tapped two small batch brews this week, including Magnus & The Infinite Black -- an imperial stout brewed with roasted pumpkins and fall spices -- and Frankensickle, an orange-vanilla sour.

There are also food trucks on site for patrons who might want to grab some grub.

The brewery is open Tuesday through Saturday from 5 p.m. till 8 p.m.

See a map of it below:

Gravity Taproom, North Quarter District

The new taproom is now open on the bottom floor of the Camden North Quarter apartments on North Orange Avenue near Park Lake Street.

The taproom showcases craft beer brewed locally and elsewhere, with 20 taps as well as bottles and cans of craft beer, cider and seltzer.

It features an open kitchen, serving brick-fired Neapolitan-style pizzas and “chef-inspired, pub-style” shareable small plates.

Click here to see the full menu.

The taproom is open until 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and until midnight Friday and Saturday.

See a map of it below:

