Court documents reveal Miss United States’ accusations against Rep. Cory Mills

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Channel 9 has obtained newly filed court documents detailing allegations made against U.S. Rep. Cory Mills by his ex-girlfriend, Lindsey Langston, who is the reigning Miss United States.

The 26-page petition for a restraining order includes screenshots of messages allegedly exchanged between Mills and Langston, along with handwritten notes from Langston. In those notes, she claims Mills made threats toward any of her future partners and attempted to speak with her at political events that they both attended.

According to the filing, Mills was served by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

A hearing on the petition is scheduled for Aug. 18.

Mills has not been charged with any crimes and has denied the accusations, calling them false.

Channel 9 is continuing to review the documents and will have a full report on Eyewitness News at 10 and 11 p.m.

