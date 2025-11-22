Court documents: Estranged wife of suspended Sheriff Marcos Lopez received casino money

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Testimony in newly released court documents may complicate the defense in the case against Robin Severance-Lopez, the estranged wife of suspended Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez.

The documents reveal that Robin Severance-Lopez allegedly received casino money.

Krishna Deokaran, owner of Eclipse Social Club in Osceola County, is the state’s witness who is prepared to testify about her involvement.

According to the newly filed documents, Deokaran gave Robin Severance-Lopez a tour of the casino with Marcos Lopez in 2022, around the time the casino first opened. The documents say Deokaran showed both of the Lopezes the slot machines at the location and claims Severance-Lopez said that the casino looked “very nice.”

Deokaran was given special deputy honors by Marcos Lopez, and after the ceremony in December 2022, records say he provided a payment from casino proceeds to Robin Severance-Lopez in the parking lot at the sheriff’s office, saying, “This is for Marcos,” to which she replied, “Thanks.”

Channel 9 has reached out to Michelle Yard, Robin Severance-Lopez’s attorney for a statement; we have yet to hear back.

