Couple says baby’s genetic parents identified in Florida IVF mix-up case

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Florida couple suing the Fertility Center of Orlando has confirmed their baby’s genetic parents have been identified.

The couple, whose attorney named them as Tiffany Score and Steven Mills, initiated the lawsuit after their daughter, born via in vitro fertilization (IVF) on December 24, 2025, was found to be genetically unrelated to them.

In a statement released by attorney Jack Scarola, the couple said the identity of the baby’s biological parents is being kept confidential, and they plan to respect their privacy.

“This ends one chapter in our heartbreaking journey, but it raises new issues that will have to be resolved,” the couple said.

Despite the development, the couple says they still do not know what happened to their own embryos, questions they now fear may never be answered.

“Only one thing is as absolutely certain today as it was on the day our daughter was born, we will love and will be this child’s parents forever,” the statement continued.

The couple began working with the clinic in March 2025 before welcoming their daughter later that year.

The Fertility Center of Orlando is also facing other legal challenges, including a separate lawsuit alleging a failure to properly screen a surrogate in a case where a newborn died days after birth.

The clinic has since closed, telling patients to transfer their care and stored reproductive materials to other providers.

Channel 9 also received a statement from the lawyer who is representing the biological parents:

Yes, I represent the child’s biological parents.

“My clients have only just learned of this and are still processing the reality that a child who is biologically theirs exists and is with another family. As you can imagine, they are devastated.

We are currently evaluating all options and are not able to comment further at this time."

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