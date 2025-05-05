Counselors head to Osceola High School after 3 students hurt in weekend shooting in Davenport

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Counselors will join students and staff on campus Monday at Osceola High School in Kissimmee, district officials say.

The measure comes after a shooting left three students hurt over the weekend.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 3:40 a.m. Sunday in Davenport.

Investigators said a large group was involved in some sort of altercation. More than 100 people and multiple vehicles were along Famagusta Drive when gunfire rang out.

PCSO reported three people were injured and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The agency said those hurt included:

Female, 17 - Grazed on forehead by bullet

Male, 18 - Grazed on shoulder by bullet

Male, 17 - Debris in eye

Later Sunday, Dr. Elizabeth Kennedy, principal at Osceola High School, shared a statement on Facebook informing the “Kowboy family” about a “tragic incident” involving students at Osceola High. Channel 9 confirmed with the School District of Osceola County that the incident Kennedy referred to was the shooting in Davenport.

While a normal class schedule is planned Monday for students, counselors will be on hand to help those who feel they need to talk to a professional about the incident, Kennedy said.

Osceola High School

“We are mindful that tomorrow [Monday] begins both state and Advanced Placement testing, so please reach out to administration if your student has been affected by the events that took place so we can seek to make arrangements to ensure they are also supported academically by our team.”

PCSO said several proms and after-parties were happening around the area Saturday night and Sunday morning prior to the shooting incident.

The victims’ names have not been released.

