Congressman Maxwell Frost slams recent Supreme Court decision regarding immigrants

WASHINGTON — WASHINGTON - Rep. Maxwell Alejandro Frost (D-Fla.) released a press release on Thursday following the Supreme Court’s ruling in the Mullin v. Doe case allowing the Trump administration to end legal protections for migrants fleeing from Haiti and Syria.

“Today’s Supreme Court decision strips legal protections from 350,000 Haitians and 6,000 Syrians who have lived and worked legally in the United States under Temporary Protected Status," Frost said in a press release. "This ruling not only endangers those directly affected, but also sends a chilling message to millions of immigrants and their families with lawful humanitarian protections that they too, may be next."

Frost represents Florida’s 10th congressional district, which covers large parts of Orlando like Winter Park, Oak Ridge and UCF.

“My district is home to one of the largest Haitian diasporas in the country,” Frost said. “I am deeply heartbroken for the countless families now facing uncertainty and fear as to what this means for the future of their family.”

According to a 2024 statement Frost said, “more than 500,000 Haitians lived in Florida in 2022, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s survey, making up nearly half of all Haitians in the U.S. That includes more than 40,000 Haitians living in the Orlando area.”

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READ: Rep. Frost’s Press Release Regarding the Decision

The 6-3 decision overturns lower court orders and allows the Department of Homeland Security to swiftly end temporary protected status, a program that protects a total of 1.3 million people from 17 countries, according to AP News.

The court’s conservative majority “found that the law doesn’t allow courts to question the process that immigration authorities use to revoke the protections.”

The decision comes at a time as the Trump administration looks to crackdown on immigration. According to AP, Deputy White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller called the ruling “a victory 10 years in the making,” saying it allows Haitian migrants to “finally” be removed.

READ: The Supreme Court lets the Trump administration end legal protections for Haitians and Syrians

Frost was joined by various Democratic lawmakers, like Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D - Fla.), outside Capitol Hill to state their opposition to the ruling on Thursday afternoon.

“Those who are on TPS are part of our nation,” Frost said outside Capitol Hill. “These are the people who sit next to your kids in the classroom.”

According to a Forum Together report from April 2026, Haitians who were approved for TPS equaled 330,735, while 3,860 were Syrian.

READ: Mullin vs. Doe case

In his press release, Frost added that “returning people to countries facing severe humanitarian crises puts lives in danger and reflects this Administration’s broader effort to dismantle legal immigration pathways for our neighbors, caretakers, and communities."

“In Florida, tens of thousands of Haitians have built their lives here—raising families, caring for our community, working in our hospitality industry, and running the small businesses that strengthen our economy."

The congressman also called out President Trump and labeled him as a “racist” who is using the “United States Government to treat Black and brown people as less deserving of protection and belonging.”

“For years, I have fought to protect our Haitian community and I will continue fighting like hell for them. And the fight doesn’t end here,” Frost stated. “My office will work with local clergy, advocates, and service organizations to ensure families have the support they need in the difficult days ahead.”

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