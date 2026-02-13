Commuting costs employees thousands in lost time, study reveals impact on work-life balance

A recent analysis by MyPerfectResume reveals that the average worker’s commuting time costs them $8,158 annually.

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

It’s based on data from the Census Bureau and the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

In pricier metro areas like San Jose and New York City, the time-value cost of commuting is even higher, exceeding $13,000 and $12,000, respectively.

Despite some companies pushing for a full return to the office, research suggests that hybrid work schedules may be more beneficial.

Workers with a hybrid schedule are found to be just as productive and less likely to quit compared to those working fully in person.

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2026 Cox Media Group