Community rallies behind FSU football player Ethan Pritchard after shooting

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole High School community is coming together Friday night to support one of their own, Florida State University football player Ethan Pritchard.

Pritchard, a Seminole High alum, was shot last weekend in Havana, near Tallahassee. His father told Channel 9 that Pritchard was driving his aunt home from a family gathering when someone opened fire, hitting him in the back of the head.

His family believes the shooter mistook his car for another vehicle. At Seminole High School, players and community members are rallying behind Pritchard, both on and off the field. “It’s crazy because not too long ago we were training and so right in here,” Isaiah Huffman, a football player at Seminole High, said. “It’s just crazy how stuff can happen. We were just taking about where he could be in the next four or five years.”

Seminole High’s Athletic Director, Woody Cox, sent the following statement to WFTV:

“Tonight, Seminole High School will come together to honor one of our own — Ethan Pritchard — during our home game against the Lyman Greyhounds. Ethan means so much to this community, and now it’s our turn to show him just how much we care.

Several ways will be available to support his ongoing care and rehabilitation, including opportunities to donate and purchase special T-shirts made in his honor.

Let’s stand together for Ethan.”

A GoFundMe set up to help with Pritchard’s medical expenses has raised more than $105,000.

The show of support continues as Seminole High takes the field Friday night at 7 p.m., honoring Pritchard as he continues to recover in the hospital.

