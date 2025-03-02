Community holds ‘Justice for Ja’keem’ rally for man gunned down in Winter Garden neighborhood

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A wave of grief and outrage has swept through a small community in Winter Garden as they rally behind the family of 32-year-old Jakeem Williams, who was senselessly gunned down last week inside the Bay Pointe Apartment complex.

“Justice for this young man and his family. And when I mean justice, I mean real justice. I mean, the death penalty should be on the table because this was cold-blooded murder,” said Gary Haskell, a community member.

Williams, a father of three, son, friend, and neighbor, was riding his ATV through the residential neighborhood when 57-year-old Ralph Hensel allegedly pulled the trigger, ending his life in an act that has left many questioning the depths of racial and vigilante violence.

“Is this how we handle someone who is riding an ATV? He wasn’t armed,” said Briana Bermudez, the mother of Williams’ children.

Chants of “Justice for Jakeem” were heard echoing through the streets. The Williams family—represented by civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, demands the harshest possible sentence for Hensel.

“We want criminal culpability for this. I don’t even know if you want to call him a vigilante because Ja’keem wasn’t even doing anything wrong,” said Crump.

Crump, who also represents the family of George Neal. An innocent Orlando man who was fatally struck by both a car being chased by an Orlando Police Officer and the undercover pursuit vehicle.

Hensel faces first-degree murder charges in Orange County Jail. The case has ignited conversations about gun violence, racial tensions, and the right to exist in one’s community without fear.

According to an arrest affidavit, witnesses said Hensel had walked from the leasing office area toward Williams and shouted at him before two shots rang out.

It also said after the shooting, Hensel walked back to the office [leasing] saying “I killed him”.

“I’m sad when I see a young kid killed, but when I see someone gun someone down, I’m disgusted because when is enough going to be enough,?” said Haskell.

As emotions run high, Winter Garden residents refuse to let Jakeem’s death be another forgotten tragedy. They are mobilizing protests, fighting for accountability for his killing.

The community has stated a GOFUNDME to lay Ja’keem to rest. They have also started a petition garnering over 3,100 signatures in just a week.

“The wheels of justice must not deny the civil rights of the innocent, but also the bereaved family members left to bear the burdens of hate and injustice. We respectfully and insist the Winter Garden Police Department, State Attorney’s Office and any lawmakers involved in the case of “Ralph Francis Hensel” upgrade the charges to include the bias of HATE,” said the Juneteenth Project Coalition.

Hensel faces first-degree premeditated murder charges. Monday, he filed a written plea of not guilty and invoked his constitutional rights. A hearing was set for Friday, which was canceled and set for another date. Hensel is currently in Orange County Jail with no bond.

Services for Ja’keem are scheduled for March 7th.

