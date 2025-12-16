College Park man who attacked jogger back in jail

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The man who attacked a jogger in College Park in April is now back in jail for violating probation.

The victim told police then, Tyler Feight jumped on her and tried to overpower her as she was running on Northumberland Avenue.

For the past week, neighbors have shared concerns about him being out on probation and that his sentence wasn’t enough.

State Attorney Monique Worrell’s Office offered Feight a plea deal. He served 225 days in county jail and was ordered to 3 years’ probation.

She says prosecutors didn’t have enough evidence that he committed attempted sexual battery. The plea deal was for just battery.

Department of Corrections records show he was a no show for a psychosexual evaluation last Tuesday. This evaluation was a requirement of his probation.

His probation officer went to his listed address his grandmother’s home in College Park. She told officers he did not live with her. She told us last week, she did not want him back in her home. She told police Tyler “can sometimes be violent.”

His probation officer noted that Feight is not a good candidate for probation.

