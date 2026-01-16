ORLANDO, Fla. — Some of the coldest air in years moved into Central Florida on Friday.

Wind chill values are likely to drop into the upper 20s through Friday morning.

Our area will be sunny and chilly on Friday afternoon, with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Coldest air in years sweeps into Central Florida, wind chills in the 20s for some

Our temperatures will start rebounding on Saturday, with highs in the 70s.

The warmer conditions on Saturday will be short-lived, as another winter front is headed our way.

Our next winter front will arrive on Sunday.

The system will bring scattered showers, and another drop off in our temperatures on Sunday.

More cold air will stick around to start next week.

Central Florida will wake up with temperatures in the 30s on Monday and Tuesday.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group