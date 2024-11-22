Coldest air still to come after 2nd front moves through Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will have a cold start Friday, with even colder temperatures still to come.

Our area will see temperatures in the 50s Friday morning, with some areas in the 40s.

We will have clear, sunny skies but will only warm up into the 60s.

A small cold front will move through Florida Friday night, helping to lower our temperatures even further.

Lows overnight Friday will drop into the 40s, and some spots will see lows in the 30s.

Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-60s, with lows dropping back into the 40s and 30s Saturday night.

Our area will remain sunny and pleasant as the weather gradually warms up on Sunday and next week.

