Cold-weather shelters to open Monday as wintry blast moves into Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Temperatures are expected to drop into the 30s Monday night and Tuesday morning throughout the Channel 9 viewing area.

As this cold front moves into Central Florida, several shelters are preparing to open for people who need a warm place to stay.

Please continue to monitor this list, as WFTV will update it throughout the day.

Volusia County:

In Volusia County, community organizations are coordinating cold-weather shelter services for those without housing or adequate home heating.

The Bridge at The Neighborhood Center, located at 421 South Palmetto Avenue in DeLand, will open its cold-weather shelter on the evenings of Nov. 10 and Nov. 11.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. each night and close at approximately 8 a.m. the following morning, after breakfast is served.

For more information about services at The Bridge, call the Neighborhood Center at 386-734-8120, ext. 601.

Flagler County:

In Flagler County on Monday evening at 5 p.m., The Sheltering Tree will open a cold-weather shelter.

It will be set up at the Rock Transformation Center, located at 2200 North State Street in Bunnell.

Organizers said anyone without heat during the upcoming cold snap is welcome there.

The shelter will remain open until 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 11.

Cots will be provided courtesy of The Sheltering Tree and the Rock Transformation Center.

Flagler County added that it will provide bus service for those needing a ride to the shelter.

Times and locations for the bus routes are as follows:

East side of the county :

Dollar General at Publix Town Center on Market Avenue (leads to Dollar General), 3:30 p.m.

McDonald’s at Old Kings Road South and State Road 100 at the dirt road on the east side, 4 p.m.

Dollar Tree behind Carrabba’s in the Dollar Tree Parking lot, 4:30 p.m.

Palm Coast Main Branch Library, northwest corner of Palm Coast Parkway and Belle Terre Parkway, 4:45 p.m.

West side of the county:

Dollar General at County Road 305 and Canal Avenue in Daytona North, 4 p.m.

Bunnell Free Clinic, 703 Moody Boulevard, 4:30 p.m.

Bridges United Methodist Church in Bunnell, 205 N. Pine Street, 4:30 p.m. (listed as the same pick-up time because of the close proximity)

For more information about the cold-weather shelter, call The Sheltering Tree at 386-437-3258.

Brevard County:

Matthew’s Hope Brevard will open as a cold-weather shelter on Monday, Nov. 10 at 4 p.m. for the homeless men, women and children cared for by the organization.

Transport buses will begin to do pickups in the communities Matthew’s Hope serves beginning at 3:30 p.m.

Orange County:

Matthew’s Hope in Orange County will open as a cold-weather shelter on Monday, Nov. 10 at 4 p.m. for the homeless men, women and children cared for by the organization.

Transport buses will begin to do pickups in the communities Matthew’s Hope serves beginning at 3:30 p.m.

Lake County:

Lake County government will activate a shelter on Monday, Nov. 10.

The shelter will be at LifePointe Church, located at 3551 East Orange Avenue in Eustis.

It will open at 5 p.m.

County officials said they will determine the duration of operations based on weather conditions and will provide updates as needed.

Lake County Transit will provide free transportation to individuals who want to travel to or from a county-designated cold weather shelter. Services will be available via a fixed route (LakeXpress), paratransit (Lake County Connection), and a cold-weather shelter shuttle (see the shuttle schedule below):

For information on LakeXpress’s Fixed Route Bus Service, call (352)742-1940. For information on Lake County’s Connection Paratransit Service, call 352-742-2612.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group