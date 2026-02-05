Cold weather advisory issued as temperatures to drop in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — A cold front moving through Thursday morning will bring much-needed rain and cooler temperatures to Central Florida.

Temperatures are expected to drop into the 30s with wind chill values reaching the mid-20s overnight.

Forecasters anticipate a return to winter-like temperatures Thursday evening as winds increase across the region.

Overnight temperatures will be widespread in the 30s.

The National Weather Service issued a cold weather advisory for the area, as wind chill values are forecast to drop to the mid-20s overnight.

Friday will begin chilly, though the afternoon is expected to remain clear.

High temperatures will stay in the 60s despite the sunny skies.

Our area will experience a temperature rebound starting Saturday. Highs will return to the low 70s for the duration of the weekend.

High temperatures will return to the low 70s this weekend.

Warmer weather is forecast to continue into next week.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group