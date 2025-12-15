Local

Cold front sweeps into Central Florida, bringing windy, cooler Monday

By Kassandra Crimi, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com
Cold front sweeps into Central Florida, bringing windy, cooler Monday
By Kassandra Crimi, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Cold air is moving into Central Florida Monday morning following an overnight front.

The system is bringing windy conditions to the coast with a wind advisory in place until 9 a.m.

Monday’s weather will be mostly cloudy, breezy, and cool, with temperatures reaching highs in the 60s.

Overnight, temperatures are expected to drop further, with lows in the 40s and 50s, and some areas in Marion County may experience lows in the upper 30s.

This cool down is expected to be short-lived, as temperatures are forecasted to rise to the 70s by tomorrow afternoon.

The warming trend will continue throughout the week, with highs reaching the upper 70s and low 80s by the end of the week.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group



Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!