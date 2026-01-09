Cold front to shake up Central Florida’s forecast this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will be partly cloudy and warm on Friday before a big change to the forecast arrives this weekend.

Highs for Friday will be in the low 80s for most of our area.

A stray shower will be possible today in Brevard and Osceola counties, but the majority of the area will stay dry.

More warmth is expected for Saturday, with more stray showers developing southeast of Orlando.

A cold front will sweep through the area on Sunday, bringing a few scattered showers to the region.

Highs for Sunday will be in the upper 70s.

Cooler and drier conditions arrive to start next week.

Highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s both Monday and Tuesday.

A stronger storm system arrives for the middle of next week, bringing a higher rain chance to Central Florida.

