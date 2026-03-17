Cold front brings chilly Saint Patrick’s Day to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Chilly conditions will be in place for Saint Patrick’s Day after a strong cold front moved through Central Florida.

High temperatures on Tuesday are only expected to reach the upper 50s in lower 60s.

We will also see a bit of a wind chill during the morning hours with some locations north of Orlando having a wind chill in the upper 30s.

This round of cold will be short-lived.

High temperatures on Wednesday will return to around 70 and we will be back into the 80s by this weekend.

The dry air will allow for this big temperature change over the next few days.

Our morning low temperatures will stay in the upper 40s and lower 50s for a night or two before they return to more seasonable conditions for the start of spring.

We may see one or two isolated showers along the coast over the next week, but otherwise, we are expecting very little rain over the next 10 days.

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