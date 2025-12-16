Coaching in Cure Bowl hits home for ODU’s Rahne

ORLANDO, Fla. — Old Dominion and USF are set to face off Wednesday in the Cure Bowl at Camping World Stadium in downtown Orlando.

Since the game’s inception in 2015, the Cure Bowl has raised over $6 million for cancer research.

Coaching in the Cure Bowl hits home for Old Dominion head coach Ricky Rahne. His mother Deb battled and beat breast cancer. She will be at the game on Wednesday cheering on her son and his Monarchs.

“The fact that this amount of money can be served to just get one more person, like me, to have 10 to 15 more years with their mom is a pretty special thing,” said Rahne during Monday’s Cure Bowl press conference. “I think that’s something that, when you think about a bowl, has a lot of impact, to say that we get to go play one more game, and we get to spend three more weeks with each other, and maybe somebody else gets to spend three more years with their mom or aunt or whoever, It’s pretty impactful.”

Tickets to the game start at $25 and can purchased by visiting CureBowl.com/tickets.

Wednesday’s Cure Bowl kickoff is set for 5:00 on ESPN.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group