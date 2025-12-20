Closure of beloved Orlando bar sparks debate over downtown nightlife regulations

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tanqueray’s, one of Orlando’s oldest bars known for its live music, has announced it will close after nearly 37 years in business, and some are now questioning whether regulations meant to enhance downtown safety have gone too far.

The bar, located on Orange Avenue, will have its final call on December 31st, citing challenges in downtown and the non-renewal of its lease.

Since 1989, Tanqueray’s has been a staple in downtown Orlando, fostering a vibrant music scene. The decision to close comes as the owner stated, “The city has not been kind to the local bars in the downtown entertainment district since 2023… In addition, the current building owner will not be renewing our lease.”

This marks at least the 9th closure of a high-volume bar in the last 24-months.

Dan and J.R. Michael, who have worked in downtown Orlando hospitality for years, have been longtime patrons of Tanqueray’s and expressed heartbreak at the bars closure.

They worry a slew of recent regulations could turn downtown Orlando into a ghost town at night.

“It’s heartbreaking to see institutions like this go bye-bye,” Dan said.

Businesses leaders have long pointed to 2022 as the year the city’s regulatory stance changed.

A mass shooting in downtown Orlando that summer, prompted renewed calls for safety measures.

In the months that followed, the city imposed a moratorium on new nightclubs, changed code definitions for establishments, and implemented an after-midnight permit for establishments.

That permit forces the largest establishments open after midnight to cover a $2 million bill for about 30 extra officer patrolling Downtown Orlando.

The city also later imposed distance requirements for bars, aimed at diversifying the downtown area.

Then, after a deadly Halloween shooting that killed two people in 2024, the city implemented additional regulations to promote safety in the entertainment district.

At the time, David Barilla, executive director of the Orlando Downtown Development Board, acknowledged the impact of the incident, stating, “When you have incidents like that, it makes you pause and reflect.”

The city responded by reopening Orange Avenue to car traffic to control crowds and crack down on the “street party” atmosphere.

Some residents feel the city’s changes may have been too severe.

“You walk around, and you see a lot of empty storefronts and I don’t really think that’s a mistake. It’s kind of sad to see that they’ve been so hard on some of these bars that make downtown Orlando what it is, “said Tanqueray customer, Cole Ditzel. Another individual noted, “The city definitely has gone too far, for sure.”

Channel 9 reached out to the city for comment, a spokesperson said they were working on the request, but Channel 9 did not hear back before news time.

Read Tanqueray’s full Statement below:

“Come join us for our final New Years event on December 31, 2025. It is with mixed emotion that we announce the closing of Tanqueray’s. Our last night of operation will be 12/31/2025. The city has not been kind to the local bars in the downtown entertainment district since 2023, that have been in existence for a very long time, Tanqueray’s specifically for 37 years this coming march. In addition, the current building owner will not be renewing our lease. As a result, we have been forced to make this decision. I will be 70 this year on 12/31/25, and after 49 years in the hospitality industry I feel the stars are aligning for retirement and the closure of Tanqueray’s. I am humbled at the patronage our “regulars” have participated in over the years along with all the magnificent local musicians that have performed at our venue. Your continued support has made Tanq’s an exceptional live music destination for many years. I will miss all of you and wish everyone a future of happiness, success and good times. To my employees, there are no words to express my appreciation for the work you have done, the support you have provided and the continual service to our patrons. You are the best staff any owner could have ever asked for. I wish you all much success in your future endeavors.Cheers and keep on Rockin!!”

