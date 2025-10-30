Cleanup efforts underway in Brevard County after historic flooding damages hundreds of homes 

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Cleanup efforts are underway across Brevard County after historic rainfall left hundreds of homes flooded.

On Wednesday, the Red Cross said its emergency shelter in Titusville remained open for people who needed a safe place to stay.

County officials said they launched a portal where impacted residents could request volunteer assistance.

In Titusville, neighborhoods along Singleton Avenue were still working to dry out and some residents said they have been unable to leave their homes for days because of lingering floodwater.

Sondra Rovillo kept her groceries close as she waded through the water surrounding her home.

“This was my first adventure out. I had a couple of doctors’ appointments,” Rovillo said.

Rovillo told Channel 9 she said a prayer before getting into her car for the first time since Sunday to leave her neighborhood.

Off Singleton Avenue, kayaking remains a primary mode of transportation. Only large trucks can make it through the deepest water after about a foot of rain fell in just 48 hours.

“I had no idea the rest of our neighborhood was still so bad. It’s bad,” Rovillo said.

County officials estimate at least 300 homes were flooded across Brevard. Six pumps are now working to help communities dry up, according to a spokesperson for the county.

In areas where the floodwater has receded, some homeowners have already torn out ruined carpets and placed damaged furniture on the curb. Insurance adjusters are now slowly making their way to assess damages in homes.

Manuel Espinosa, an insurance agent with Hugh Cotton Insurance, said homeowners should contact their insurance agents immediately to get an adjuster out, but warned that only those with separate flood insurance policies will be covered.

“A lot of people are confused. They think their homeowner’s policy has flood coverage, and it doesn’t,” Espinosa said.

Amy Acevedo said she has lived in her home for 20 years and never seen flooding like this before.

She said her home stayed dry through hurricanes Ian, Irma and Nicole, but this week’s flooding changed that. Acevedo said getting flood insurance is now another task on her growing to-do list.

