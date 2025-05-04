Local

City of Oviedo invites everyone to their free Water Safety Day event

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
ORLANDO, Fla. — The City of Oviedo invites everyone to its free Water Safety Day event today at the Oviedo Aquatics Facility.

The event kicks off Water Safety Awareness Month and will include water safety talks, lifeguard skills stations, and aquatic exhibitions.

The event will be held on May 3rd, from 11 AM to 3 PM, and will have free open pool access for the whole family.

