City of Oviedo hosts Arbor Day Tree Giveaway

By WFTV.com News Staff
OVIEDO, Fla. — The City of Oviedo is set to celebrate Arbor Day with its annual Arbor Day Tree Giveaway on Saturday, April 19, 2025.

During this event, the Public Works Department will distribute 600 trees, including Crepe Myrtle in pink, white, and lavender, American Elm, Southern Magnolia, and River Birch.

All trees are available in three-gallon sizes for easy loading by residents. A Budget Tree will host a raffle during the celebration, offering three larger trees as prizes.

Anyone interested can register to win, and A Budget Tree will announce the winners at the event.

Families can enjoy photo opportunities with the Oviedo Fire Department.

The Oviedo Public Works Department will be present, along with a Water Conservation expert who will provide tips on saving water while distributing free showerheads, rain gauges, and more.

This giveaway is exclusively for Oviedo residents and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Each individual must present an ID for proof of residency; the limit is two (2) trees per household.

The City encourages residents to plant trees responsibly and to refrain from placing them in the easement of their property.

