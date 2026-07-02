City of Orlando releases traffic advisory for July 4th festivities

On Saturday, July 4, 2026, Lake Eola Park and much of downtown Orlando will mark the nation’s 250th anniversary with its annual Fireworks at the Fountain celebration.

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“This year, we aren’t just celebrating the holiday; we are honoring more than two centuries of the American spirit as our nation marks its landmark 250th anniversary,” a city press release said.

READ: Fireworks at the Fountain 2026

As a result of the fireworks display, multiple downtown Orlando roads will be closed starting Friday, July 3.

“To safely host the Fireworks at the Fountain event, the following roads will be closed on the days and the times indicated below,” according to a city press release. “The Orlando Police department will be on site to assist with traffic.”

Road Closures:

Friday, July 3, 2026, 6 a.m. - Sunday, July 5, 2026, 12 p.m. - Eola Drive from Robinson Street to E. Washington Street

Saturday, July 4, 2026, 7 a.m. - 11:59 p.m. - E. Robinson Street from Rosalind Avenue to Summerlin Avenue

Saturday, July 4, 2026, 2 p.m. - 11:59 p.m. - Rosalind Avenue from South Street to Robinson Street, Central Boulevard from Rosalind Avenue to Eola Drive

Road Closure Information

READ: Road closure information

The city also stated that Magnolia Avenue is currently closed between Central Boulevard and Church Street as part of the Magnolia Avenue Improvement project.

Traffic experts also say that guests attending the event should have a plan in place on where to park.

According to the release, “parking is available in downtown surface lots and garages.”

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions. During road closures, temporary no parking may be in place. Notices will be posted. Please follow posted detours while traveling in the area.

Multiple Independence Day celebrations are planned across the Orlando area, including fireworks at theme parks, resorts, entertainment districts and local communities. Some events take place before July 4th.

For more information about 4th of July festivities, check out the WDBO website.

READ: Where to watch Fourth of July fireworks in Central Florida

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