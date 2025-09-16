City leaders, community mourn off-duty Edgewater police officer killed

EDGEWATER, Fla. — Shock and sorrow rippled through the town of Edgewater as city leaders and community members mourned the death of an off-duty police officer killed Monday afternoon.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood says Edgewater Police Officer David Jewell was buying a hot dog in a Circle K gas station in Ormond-by-the-Sea when a store clerk “assassinated” him by shooting him in the back of the head several times.

The suspected shooter is identified as Eduardo Machado.

Investigators are working to determine the motive.

Coastal Florida Police Benevolent Association posted on Facebook, Jewell was murdered in “cold blood.”

“This tragic, intentional, disgusting act is proof once again that the dangers our members face every day are too real and too frightening to ponder,” the police union said.

Mayor Deizel DePew spoke to Eyewitness News about how down-to-earth David was.

“He was an officer who was very caring to each and every resident, cared about his job, cared about being a public servant, exactly what it means to be a police officer,” DePew said.

He says the tragedy can be felt throughout the community and the Edgewater Police Department. The agency is small with roughly 30 officers.

Pictures on the Edgewater Police Department’s Facebook show Chief Joseph Mahoney swearing in David Jewell in June of 2023. In the post, the agency congratulated him and welcomed him to the EPD team.

“David was a guy that you can rely on for anything. You would never hear a bad thing about him,” said acting Edgewater Police Chief Charles Geiger.

Geiger says David would often jump in to help fill an open shift or do overtime if it meant helping his community.

“He is going to be a tremendous loss not just for the police department but also life in general,” Geiger said. “Now, he is not coming home because of some evil coward at a gas station.”

Before serving on the force at Edgewater Police, he worked at the Volusia County Communication Center.

In 2021, the Volusia Sheriff’s Office posted a picture of Sheriff Mike Chitwood next to Jewell. Jewell was honored as telecommunicator of the quarter for his calm professionalism during a crash involving two critically injured young patients in 2020.

Again, in February 2019, Jewell and his Volusia County team were recognized for his calm demeanor in helping callers through life-threatening situations.

The mayor says the city plans to celebrate David’s legacy. He says the city of Edgewater will never forget this service to this community.

