City holds vigil for fallen Officer David Jewell

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The City of Edgewater held a prayer service and vigil in honor of Officer David Jewell, who was gunned down at a gas station on Monday.

The shooting happened at the Circle K on State Road A1A in Ormond-by-the-Sea.

State Representative Chase Tramont led a prayer at the vigil.

Flowers continue to fill the front end of Officer Jewell’s patrol car. It was parked in front of the police department in his honor.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office said Eduardo Machado, a Circle K gas station clerk, has already confessed to killing Jewell.

He can be seen on surveillance video pointing a gun at Jewell.

Investigators said Machado shot Jewell several times, reloaded his gun, and kept shooting him, a total of 24 shots.

Executive Director of the Coastal Florida Police Benevolent Association Mike Scudiero said Jewell’s death has resulted in a lot of uneasiness in the law enforcement community. Jewell was one of his members.

“Because there are people who just don’t like police officers and I think at the end of the day we’re going to find out that was probably the case here. I hope I am wrong. I hope there is some other explanation but I can’t imagine what it would be,” said Scudiero.

Click here for the GoFundMe for the link to support Jewell’s family

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group