City Council rejects proposed ‘Charlie Kirk Lane’ tribute in Melbourne, Florida

By Jeremy Goldman, WDBO News & Talk
Charlie Kirk Memorial A photo of the conservative activist Charlie Kirk is seen on a large screen during a memorial for Kirk, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. (John Locher/AP)
Florida — Mayor Paul Alfrey defended the proposal, highlighting Kirk’s role in being able to engage young voters.

Originally announced by House Speaker Juan Carlos Porras. The initial bill was set to designate a portion of S.R 985/Southwest 107th Avenue as ‘Charlie Kirk Memorial Avenue.’

The Miami-Dade County Republican claims the 2026 bill was to honor Kirk’s legacy.

In concern over Kirk’s lack of direct ties to the area, councilwoman Mimi Hanley and others animatedly rejected the proposed bill, as seen in the video linked below.

Florida Todays breaking coverage of yesterdays City Council Meeting.

Florida Today reports, Council member Mark LaRusso & Vice Mayor David Neuman were worried about what the renaming and division could potentially look like to incoming businesses.

Their meeting was held on September 24th. The Melbourne city council also said that “the renaming of the street for Charlie Kirk needed to be moved up to the beginning of their agenda. Due to residents wanting to speak on the matter.”

After a verbal debate it was decided not to rename the street.

