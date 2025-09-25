City Council rejects proposed ‘Charlie Kirk Lane’ tribute in Melbourne, Florida

Florida — Mayor Paul Alfrey defended the proposal, highlighting Kirk’s role in being able to engage young voters.

Originally announced by House Speaker Juan Carlos Porras. The initial bill was set to designate a portion of S.R 985/Southwest 107th Avenue as ‘Charlie Kirk Memorial Avenue.’

The Miami-Dade County Republican claims the 2026 bill was to honor Kirk’s legacy.

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

In concern over Kirk’s lack of direct ties to the area, councilwoman Mimi Hanley and others animatedly rejected the proposed bill, as seen in the video linked below.

Florida Today reports, Council member Mark LaRusso & Vice Mayor David Neuman were worried about what the renaming and division could potentially look like to incoming businesses.

Their meeting was held on September 24th. The Melbourne city council also said that “the renaming of the street for Charlie Kirk needed to be moved up to the beginning of their agenda. Due to residents wanting to speak on the matter.”

After a verbal debate it was decided not to rename the street.

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group