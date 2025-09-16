Circle K clerk accused of killing off-duty Edgewater police officer in gas station shooting

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Law enforcement around Central Florida are in shock and mourning after the violent death of an off-duty police officer on Monday.

Deputies said Eduardo Machado, a Circle K store clerk, is accused of shooting and killing off-duty Edgewater Police Officer David Jewell.

The shooting occurred at a Circle K gas station in Ormond-by-the-Sea, just down the street from Machado’s home.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood described the crime as an assassination, stating that Machado shot Jewell more than 10 times in the head.

“Video shows him grab a jacket, then walk back into the store. He walks behind David and fires multiple shots into the back of David’s head,” Chitwood said.

Overnight, a procession of law enforcement vehicles followed Officer Jewell’s body to the county morgue.

The suspect and the officer reportedly knew each other, although details about their relationship remain unclear.

After the shooting, Machado allegedly changed his shirt and left the store with another employee.

Machado has a prior misdemeanor charge from 2023 for firing a firearm in public in Ormond Beach.

He had to complete a firearms safety course and pay two fines as part of a deferred prosecution agreement.

Machado is expected to make a court appearance on Tuesday.

