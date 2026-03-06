Chaos at Osceola County Walmart: 911 calls reveal panic during deputy-involved shooting

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Newly released 911 calls from a fatal deputy-involved shooting at an Osceola County Walmart detail the panic that erupted among shoppers during the February incident. The shooting resulted in the death of a 16-year-old suspect at the Poinciana store location.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office reported that the teenager was shoplifting while armed with a gun and running near customers. According to investigators, an off-duty deputy fired after the suspect refused to follow verbal commands.

The 911 recordings illustrate a scene of chaos as shoppers fled the building or sought cover. Some individuals reported hiding under cash registers, while others ran out of the store to find safety.

The calls also highlight widespread confusion regarding the source of the gunfire. Several shoppers told dispatchers they believed there was an active shooter in the building, while others stated they had no idea who was firing or where the bullets were coming from.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group