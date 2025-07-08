Chantal remnants clearing out for calmer conditions

ORLANDO, Fla. — The remnants of Tropical Storm Chantal are moving through the northeast U.S. and back out to sea and away.

For the next few days, we’re expecting overall quiet conditions in the tropics, though we are keeping an eye on a weak disturbance in the northern Bahamas.

Next week, conditions may be more favorable for some tropical development over the northern Gulf. We’ll keep you posted.

