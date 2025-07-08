Weather

Chantal remnants clearing out for calmer conditions

By Tom Terry, WFTV.com
Eye on the Tropics: July 7, 2025
By Tom Terry, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — The remnants of Tropical Storm Chantal are moving through the northeast U.S. and back out to sea and away.

For the next few days, we’re expecting overall quiet conditions in the tropics, though we are keeping an eye on a weak disturbance in the northern Bahamas.

Next week, conditions may be more favorable for some tropical development over the northern Gulf. We’ll keep you posted.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!