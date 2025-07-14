Local

Chance for tropical development increases near Florida this week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Odds for the next named tropical system developing near Florida have increased.

A tropical disturbance is expected to emerge in the northern Gulf over the next few days.

After several days with a 20% chance of organization, forecast data now shows a 30% chance.

The disturbance is driven by a broad low-pressure system off the northeast coastline. It is forecast to drift westward on Monday and Tuesday, maintaining elevated rain chances.

By mid-week, the low-pressure system may move into the Gulf, where it could develop into a tropical system.

The system would be named Dexter if it develops into a tropical storm.

Regardless of its development, the system will continue to pull away from Florida, moving west-northwest through the end of the week.

Heavy rain is expected to impact many areas along the Northern Gulf Coast, with flooding possible in some regions.

Channel 9 will continue to monitor the system and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

