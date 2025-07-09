CEO of X is stepping down

On Wednesday morning, Linda Yaccarino announces that she will be stepping down as CEO of X in a post.
After two incredible years, I’ve decided to step down as CEO of 𝕏.— Linda Yaccarino (@lindayaX) July 9, 2025
When @elonmusk and I first spoke of his vision for X, I knew it would be the opportunity of a lifetime to carry out the extraordinary mission of this company. I’m immensely grateful to him for entrusting me…
