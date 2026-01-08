Central Florida warms up before weekend cool-down

ORLANDO, Fla. — Parts of Central Florida were placed Central Florida is under a Dense Fog Advisory until 9 a.m. on Thursday, with lingering conditions expected in some areas until 10 a.m.

After the fog dissipates, the area will experience warming temperatures, reaching the upper 70s and low 80s on Thursday.

High temperatures will remain about 10 degrees above average throughout the week.

The cold front is anticipated to arrive on Saturday evening, bringing a welcome shift in weather conditions.

This front may cause a limited amount of rain and is expected to lower temperatures to the low 70s by next week.

Residents should prepare for a return to seasonal averages, as morning temperatures are expected to cool as we move into next week.

