Central Florida to warm up Tuesday with high temperatures in upper 70s

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida is expected to reach high temperatures in the upper 70s on Tuesday as the region begins to warm after a historic cold snap.

The area will see plenty of sunshine throughout Tuesday afternoon.

Weather conditions are forecast to remain quiet for most of the week as the warming trend continues.

A weak front is expected to move over the region on Wednesday and Thursday.

This system will lead to an increase in cloud cover across Central Florida, though the chance for rain remains low.

The front is only forecast to bring a small chance of rain on Thursday.

Outside of this system, the majority of the week is expected to remain quiet with limited weather activity.

The next opportunity for significant precipitation is not expected until the end of the week.

Forecasters indicate that the next best chance for much-needed rainfall will arrive late in the weekend.

