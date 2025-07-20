Central Florida teacher recognized as one of the best in the state

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Central Florida teacher was recognized as one of the best in the state this week.

Brandy Nicole Anderson, a seventh-grade civics teacher at Indian Trails Middle School in Palm Coast, Flagler County, was named one of five finalists for Florida’s 2025 Teacher of the Year.

As a finalist, Anderson received $20,000 in recognition of her outstanding contributions to education.

While the top honor went to a teacher from Union County, Anderson’s achievement highlights her dedication and impact in the classroom.

The Teacher of the Year award is a prestigious recognition given annually to educators who demonstrate exceptional teaching skills and commitment to their students.

Being named a finalist is a significant accomplishment, showcasing Anderson’s dedication to fostering civic understanding among her students.

